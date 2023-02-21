Scuffle between Sonu Nigam's security and Sena MLA's son over selfie; music maestro Ustaad Ghulam Mustafa's son pushed from stage

Mumbai, February 21

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges in connection to a scuffle incident reported during singer Sonu Nigam's live concert in Chembur area on Monday night.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters, "After live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him. After objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. Accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar."

"The injured has been identified as Rabbani," he added.

Rabbani is the son of the late guru of Indian classical music Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

According to officials, the incident took place in a concert in Chembur area of Mumbai when Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage.

Following the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station and lodged a complaint, prompting police to file a case. There has been no arrest made by the police so far.

Sources said that the accused is the son of a local MLA. "He (accused) allegedly reached out to the singer for a selfie when the scuffle broke out between him and Sonu Nigam's security," they said.

Recalling the incident, singer Sonu Nigam told the reporters, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps." "Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall," he said.

Sonu made it clear in his statement that he lodged the complaint to raise awareness among common people. "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance....," he said.

Commenting on reports about "Sonu being attacked by some men", DCP Rajput said, "I have talked to Sonuji. Till now, we haven't found any such evidence. The accused wanted to take a selfie or he may have tried to garner some media attention...We would investigate further to ascertain the cause."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI that local MLA's son tried to reach out to Sonu Nigam after his performance for a selfie, but Sonu Nigam's body guard stopped him not knowing his identity.

"Later, there was a minor scuffle between the bodyguard and MLA's son due to which one or two people fell from stage. Meanwhile, MLA's daughter who is an ex-BMC corporater intervened and they were stopped. Injured were taken to hospital. So it's not an assault," Chaturvedi told over the phone.

