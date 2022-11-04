See how a senior woman police officer in UP disguised herself to test local cops

IANS

Auraiya (UP), November 4

In what turned out to be a mock drill, the Superintendent of Police of Auraiya, Charu Nigam, disguised herself and dialled an emergency number with a fake complaint of armed robbery to test the response of the local police.

The cops apparently passed the test and earned the appreciation of the SP.

On Thursday, Charu Nigam, an IPS officer and Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, wore civvies and used her dupatta, sunglasses and mask to completely hide her face from her subordinates.

Nigam pretended to be the victim of an armed robbery as she dialled 112, the control room number for such SOS calls from the highway.

The emergency line promises help within five minutes, no matter where one is.

"Hello, this is Sarita Chauhan. I was robbed by two armed men," she said in a high-pitched voice.

Videos and images shared by the Auraiya police on Twitter show the officer talking on the phone on a deserted stretch of road.

Three policemen apparently responded to her distress call and came with a team.

The officers noted the complaint and made their inquiries, unaware of the woman's true identity.

The team checked vehicles for about an hour before getting the shock of their lives when the SP removed her dupatta and sunglasses.

According to the police tweet, the SP wanted to check the "response time" of the local police and found it "satisfactory".