Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 31

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday shared a video in which his actor-son Sunny Deol was seen crying on stage during an event.

He wrote, "Sunny, a Saadhu in our family."

Reportedly, Sunny got emotional after watching his fans' reaction to the trailer of his upcoming action drama 'Gadar 2'.

Fans called the actor "father’s copy".

pic.twitter.com/ZIR2rvg6rW. Sunny, a Saadhu in our family. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 30, 2023

The pillars of Deol's faimly Respected Bhai Sunny Deol, real copy of human being Dharmendra, भगवान आपको हमेशा सलामत रखे, मजबूत रखे। @aapkadharam ,@imsunnydeol_ , @thedeol pic.twitter.com/BlXCTJFmsc — Rampal chahal Advocate (@DharamBhagatR) July 30, 2023

Thank you so much Sir🙏love you too💓🤗Sunny bhaiya bilkul aap jaise hi hain..Maine dekha hai jab bhi Sunny bhaiya aapke sath kahin bhi hote hain to bahut emotional ho jaate Hain...Unka aapke liye beintehaa pyaar unke chehre par saaf dikhayi deta hai....https://t.co/LaWjkb2TF5 — Nalini Chaudhary (@Nalini41732626) July 30, 2023

Earlier, last week, the actor-politician had blamed "political game" for hatred between India and Pakistan, saying the people of the two countries have "equal love" for each other.

At the trailer launch event of 'Gadar 2', the actor said the people of the two nations don't want to fight each other.

"It is all not about what to give and what to take, it is about humanity. There shouldn't be any fights. There is equal love on both sides. Yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. (It is the political game that gives birth to hatred), and you will see the same in this film as well.

"Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. (People don't want us to fight each other). After all, we are from the same land," Deol, who is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, told reporters.

