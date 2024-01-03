Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan, is pregnant with Sachin Meena's baby; palmist grandfather predicts a boy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 3

Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man Uttar Pradesh whom she befriended through an online game platform, is going to be a mother again.

The couple, who are living in Greater Noida, are now going to be parents to their first child together. She has announced that she is pregnant with Meena's baby.

She said she is soon going to be a mother and that 2024 will bring good news for them.

Asked about the date of “good news”, Seema said, “It’s impossible before Holi but the good news will come soon.”

Sachin’s father, a palmist, had a look at Seema’s palm and predicted it would be a baby boy, reports News 18.

Seema and Sachin got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, where he runs a provision store.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

They were released from jail later.

