'Send parents to jail': Viral photo of baby lying on floor at Taylor Swift concert sparks outrage

Chandigarh, May 15
A photo of a baby lying on the floor of Taylor Swift’s recent Paris concert has sparked outrage.
In the photo, an unidentified person could be seen standing over the baby, but it’s unclear whether they were the parents of the kid.
A X user @jacnights13 shared a photo of a baby allegedly in the standing section of the concert, alongside the caption: “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.”
Wow these Parisian parents rock so hard. Check out this wizard staff of empties they crushed at Taylor Swift's Paris show. Baby laying on the floor for scale so you can truly respect the magnitude of all the booze empties. Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/DlZOfpFiVk— Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) May 13, 2024
May 10, 2024
@jacnights13, whose account has since been made private, did not take the photo, she clarified, reports the independent.co.uk.
you belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a taylor swift concert. the lack of common sense is astonishing to me. pic.twitter.com/viMJWMjVbw— vic (@irondaya) May 11, 2024
A representative for the Parisian concert venue has since addressed the incident, telling Page Six: “For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”
