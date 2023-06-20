'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

Quaid-i-Azam University—a state-funded university in Islamabad, Pakistan—celebrated Holi on the campus on June 12.

The event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

An official page for news of the university posted a video of the students dancing their hearts out while playing Holi.

“Holi celebrations in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad, Pakistan. Biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” it read.

Holi celebrations in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad Pakistan 🍁

Biggest holi celebration in Pakistan 💓 pic.twitter.com/xdBXwYEglt — QAU News (@NewsQau) June 13, 2023

Twitter, however, is divided over it. The event received a mixed reaction.

A big lanat on this generation 🖐️, they shud all be sent to India, muslamano k naam pe dhabba. https://t.co/REbUWg6n65 — najma hakeem (@najhakeem) June 14, 2023

Good on you QAU. We need more cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity in academia to make it a more inclusive and tolerant society. https://t.co/kZoIwAotpq — Awais Saleem (@awaissaleem77) June 14, 2023

Of all the times I miss #QAU the most, missing #HoliCelebrations tops the list ❤️

This spirit of QAU should be upheld given the polarized times we're in to maintain some level of sanity & inclusiveness in our society. https://t.co/2ATQhKTTft — Tanveer Ali Bagoro (@bagoro_tanveer) June 13, 2023

Something hopeful happening for a change! 💗 https://t.co/BlpSx5hIhh — Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) June 13, 2023

Joy, tolerance, and colors at Qau-good done Mehran council! Council must protect these precious spaces through inclusivity, female leadership, and sensitivity towards those who don't want to partake. @QAU_Official can help by designating common areas and pro-student guidelines. https://t.co/trqMwqotLQ — Ahsan Kamal (@kamlaash) June 15, 2023

Thankyou Jinnah for providing this type of shameless culture. https://t.co/E4ZFjlBe3v pic.twitter.com/tT3wE5CHMt — Adam جامہ (@Zoo_panda1) June 13, 2023

On May 18, the registrar’s office in the university had issued a notice saying “no cultural event or festival can be held without the formal approval of the university administration”.

The notice said the students participating in unauthorised festivities would face disciplinary action.

As per Indian Express, in response to the notice, the Quaid-i-Azam University Admission Cell issued a statement on their Facebook account.

The statement said, “Cultural diversity is something very unique in QAU and cultural performances are key to represent own culture. In the whole subcontinent, only two universities, one from India and QAU from Pakistan are known for freedom of speech, expression and tolerance. Attack on cultural performances or any attempt to ban such activities will lead to further anger and hatred. Raid or any other action by guards or police will always be condemned. Dancing in the name of culture is far better than killing in the name of religion.”

