'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

Chandigarh, June 20
Quaid-i-Azam University—a state-funded university in Islamabad, Pakistan—celebrated Holi on the campus on June 12.
The event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university.
An official page for news of the university posted a video of the students dancing their hearts out while playing Holi.
“Holi celebrations in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad, Pakistan. Biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” it read.
Holi celebrations in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad Pakistan 🍁— QAU News (@NewsQau) June 13, 2023
Biggest holi celebration in Pakistan 💓 pic.twitter.com/xdBXwYEglt
Twitter, however, is divided over it. The event received a mixed reaction.
A big lanat on this generation 🖐️, they shud all be sent to India, muslamano k naam pe dhabba. https://t.co/REbUWg6n65— najma hakeem (@najhakeem) June 14, 2023
Good on you QAU. We need more cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity in academia to make it a more inclusive and tolerant society. https://t.co/kZoIwAotpq— Awais Saleem (@awaissaleem77) June 14, 2023
Of all the times I miss #QAU the most, missing #HoliCelebrations tops the list ❤️— Tanveer Ali Bagoro (@bagoro_tanveer) June 13, 2023
This spirit of QAU should be upheld given the polarized times we're in to maintain some level of sanity & inclusiveness in our society. https://t.co/2ATQhKTTft
Something hopeful happening for a change! 💗 https://t.co/BlpSx5hIhh— Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) June 13, 2023
Joy, tolerance, and colors at Qau-good done Mehran council! Council must protect these precious spaces through inclusivity, female leadership, and sensitivity towards those who don't want to partake. @QAU_Official can help by designating common areas and pro-student guidelines. https://t.co/trqMwqotLQ— Ahsan Kamal (@kamlaash) June 15, 2023
Celebrating #Holi three months after the actual event, & especially in the #PrideMonth— Kamran Hashmi (@kaamran) June 15, 2023
What are we trying to prove? @QAU_Official @NewsQau @Islamabadies https://t.co/LfWWLRNkUF
Where are female students? @NewsQau https://t.co/pq0YII1WJ8— farzana bari (@drfarzanabari) June 13, 2023
Thankyou Jinnah for providing this type of shameless culture. https://t.co/E4ZFjlBe3v pic.twitter.com/tT3wE5CHMt— Adam جامہ (@Zoo_panda1) June 13, 2023
On May 18, the registrar’s office in the university had issued a notice saying “no cultural event or festival can be held without the formal approval of the university administration”.
The notice said the students participating in unauthorised festivities would face disciplinary action.
As per Indian Express, in response to the notice, the Quaid-i-Azam University Admission Cell issued a statement on their Facebook account.
The statement said, “Cultural diversity is something very unique in QAU and cultural performances are key to represent own culture. In the whole subcontinent, only two universities, one from India and QAU from Pakistan are known for freedom of speech, expression and tolerance. Attack on cultural performances or any attempt to ban such activities will lead to further anger and hatred. Raid or any other action by guards or police will always be condemned. Dancing in the name of culture is far better than killing in the name of religion.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution against Centre for non...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Cops find body of missing Indian student near river in Canada
Vishay Patel's body was found near the Assiniboine river and...
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...