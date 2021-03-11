Sexual content vehemently downloaded, watched across railway stations providing free Wi-Fi, Secunderabad tops the list

Chandigarh, June 10
With the advancement in technology and compulsion of all time infobahn access, government is trying to dispense free access to internet at key points in the country. But what if surveys suggest that the services government is providing have serious repercussions than positive impacts? The testimony to this was witnessed when sources in RailTel revealed that pornographic content accounts for nearly 35 per cent of downloads on internet service provided by government at Secunderabad railway station.
The free service, provided by railways, is being mostly used for watching and downloading sexual content.
Vijaywada, and Tirupati also follow the suit, as per reports of TOI. As south-central railways aims at proving high speed internet across 588 stations, YouTube downloads and top searches have mostly sexual content in them.
Railway officials, however, told this has become established practice across various stations and no emphatic action has been taken to curb this practice.
