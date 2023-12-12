Shah Rukh Khan keeps his visits to Vaishno Devi temple low profile, netizens say 'his parents...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, a few days ahead of the release of his comedy-drama 'Dunki'.

On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security.

Shah Rukh kept it low profile and was seen donning a black jacket with a hood.

However, netizens have their reasons for his low-key visits to the holy shrine.

Srk is the most secular person of india ❤️❤️💯💯 — Avi👋 (@avi_gupta1302) December 12, 2023

That's why I respect this person because before going to temple he doesn't announce with mic like other actors not post any pic always hides his face so that not to get noticed — Vanshika Shukla (@VanshikaShukl17) December 12, 2023

His parents aren’t in this world. As we seek blessings of our parents before doing any task, he might seek blessings of her mother by visiting Vaishno devi every time his movie releases🙏 — Kush (@philosophy__guy) December 12, 2023

Whenever SRK visits mata vaishno devi.... his movies creates history. — Aditya (@itsadityaranjan) December 12, 2023

SRK Sir respects all religions 🙏 — பிரவேஷ் (@Praveshbos) December 12, 2023

Previously, too, he visited the famous temple before the release of his comeback film 'Pathaan' in January and also before the release of 'Jawan’ and at that time also he couldn’t really be spotted in the pictures and videos.

Ahead of Pathaan release, a video of Shah Rukh Khan visit to Vaishno Devi Temple had gone viral on social media.

Then Shah Rukh Khan had first visited Katra and took some rest in a hotel. He reached Vaishno Devi temple around 12 am. In the pictures and videos, Shah Rukh Khan’s face could not be seen as he had fully covered himself with a black hoodie and pants.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

