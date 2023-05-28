Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Guess who endorsed the new Parliament House in New Delhi? None other than our Bollywood's superstar 'King Khan'.

In a moving video, Shah Rukh Khan also added 'Swades' touch to it with his voice over both in Hindi and English.

“Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride,” Prime Minsiter Narindra Modi reacted to the post.

Beautifully expressed!



The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Shah Rukh tweeted: "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People." The tweet is marked to @narendramodi ji. It goes on to add: "A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride"

Accompanying it is a 1:48-minute video, with the 'Swades' anthem 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' playing in the background, where Shah Rukh explains the significance of the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Hindi.

Towards the end, he breaks into English to say: "It is said that Parliament is to the nation what the soul is to the body. My sincerest prayer is that the soul of our democracy remains robust in its new home and continues to foster liberty, fraternity and equality for ages to come."

"May this new abode of democracy build a new age that is renowned for its scientific temper and empathy for all. A new Parliament for a New India. But with the same age-old dream. The glory of India. Of our nation. Jai Hind!", Bollywood's 'King Khan' added.

#MyParliamentMyPride #Narindra Modi #shah rukh khan