Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor's scruffy avatar; Salman Khan says 'Mere jawan bhai ready hai'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Trust Twitterati to start off the most relatable yet hilarious meme-fests.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon was none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie announcement.

Khan took to Instagram and wrote: "An action-packed 2023. Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

The actor launched a teaser of his upcoming pan-India venture ‘Jawan’ and Twitterti could not keep calm.

Even Salman Khan cheered for the actor’s new project and took to social media to share the teaser. Tagging Shah Rukh, he wrote: “Mere jawan bhai ready hai.”

Khan’s return to the screen after a hiatus of almost 4 years marks one of the most awaited comebacks.

The teaser for the action-packed Atlee directorial is a far cry from Khan’s romantic hero image. It showed the actor in an intense battered avatar, armed with a rifle and a gun and surrounded by lots of bullets.

Donning a rather scruffy look with half of his head covered in rugged bandages and bleeding wounds, the actor is seen maniacally laughing before saying, “Ready”.

As some of his fans rejoiced over finally being able to see Shah Rukh on the big screen, a few didn’t miss the opportunity to launch a meme-fest over the actor’s look in the movie.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, memers on Twitter did not shy away to find a link between his looks and routine life situations.

Here are a few belly-aching relatable memes:

‘Jawan’ is set to hit the theatres on June 2, next year.