Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply to fan asking difference between Mitchell Starc IPL auction price and Dunki Day 1 collection

Mumbai, December 21
Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday gave a witty reply to a fan who asked an interesting question on the difference between 'Dunki''s first-day collection and Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc's auction price.
The question was posed by a fan over #AskSRK session on X, where SRK answered several fans' questions ahead of the 'Dunki' release.
During the session, a user asked him, "Dunki ki first day collection aur Mitchell Starc ke auction price me kitna difference hoga? #AskSRK" https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1737451661486936455
Yeh ku sawaal hai bhai. Chalo and Cheese wala. Dunki me aayega wahan to gaya hai bas!! Ha ha #DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/lpMHrbqDp0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023
Shah Rukh replied, "Yeh ku sawaal hai bhai. Chalo and Cheese wala. Dunki me aayega wahan to gaya hai bas!! Ha ha #DunkiTomorrow."
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.
Another fan asked the actor about his favourite character played by him from his 2023 releases.
The user wrote, "Sir Pathaan, Azad, Vikram Rathore or Hardy which is Your Favourite character played by you this year? #AskSRK"
Khan answered, "My favourite character is the one that audience likes. So I hope you like Hardy as much as the others...he is a noble soul. An army officer and a lover. #DunkiTomorrow"
A user asked, "How was sitting in a classroom again and playing a student #AskSRK #DunkiTomorrow #Dunki".
SRK gave a hilarious reply and wrote, "Yet again got all the answers wrong and was reprimanded by the teacher for sleeping in the class!! #DunkiTomorrow."
