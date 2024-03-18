Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan’s D’Yavol X’s denim jacket worth Rs 99,000 sells out within 24 hours after launch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 18

Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan’s latest collection drop from his clothing brand D’Yavol, in collaboration with Disney, has taken the fashion world by storm.

The second collection from the brand, known for its dark-themed streetwear, has once again proven to be a hot commodity, with a denim jacket worth Rs 99,000 already sold out in less than 24 hours after the launch on the brand’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D'YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

The denim jacket, Signature X, previously sported by Suhana Khan in promotional campaigns, comes with a price tag of Rs 99,000, a price which challenges the conventional notions of a denim jacket.

Despite its seemingly basic designs, Dyavol’ X’s latest collection offers exclusivity. Tees like Nocturnal and Ducktaped boast price tags of Rs 15,000, while the Killing Smokes sweatshirt, as worn by Shah Rukh Khan himself in the campaign, is priced at Rs 41,000.

