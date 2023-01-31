Shahid Kapoor joins Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill for his OTT debut 'Farzi'

Tribune Web Desk





Chandigarh, January 31

Shehnaaz Gill is riding high on success and she is one of the most loved and charming multi-talented actress.

Her aura is such that she comes across as a genuine personalities in the industry. The actress has been bagging the headlines since her participation in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz recently launched her chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' and it streams on her YouTube channel.

It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films.

Also, Shahid Kapoor had graced the show recently.

Shehnaaz Gill on her social media handle has shared a clip of her upcoming episode. In Shehnaaz's Instagram post, we see the actress having a god time with her special guest Shahid Kapoor. For the unversed, Shahid will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming web series titled 'Farzi'. In this social media post, Shehnaaz is seen a gorgeous mint blue ethnic co-ord set, whereas Shahid is wearing a tie-dyedhoodie and denim jeans. Sharing a glimpse with the actor, in the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, "Next up on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill is Sunny from #Farzi #StayTuned @shahidkapoor."

