Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar alleges house help stole her phone and posted hateful posts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 16

A hateful Instagram story has been posted on Shark Tank India’s judge Namita Thapar’s official social media account, which was not in good taste.

The TV personality took to social media alleging that her educated maid stole her phone to spread hate against her on social media. She said this was the price she paid for being a public figure.

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Namita is the Executive Director of Emcure Ltd.

However, the post suggested that it had come from one of her sons, which created quite a stir on the social media.

For those who don’t know the context: pic.twitter.com/CkMTLXZx8H — Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) January 14, 2023

It was, however, clarified by Namita that it was her “educated house help who stole her phone, wrote the caption, and posted it online.”

She alleged that her house help also changed her Instagram bio.

Thapar’s Instagram bio read, “Sh**ty mother, Sh**tier wife.” While in a now-deleted Instagram story that showed Thapar dressed in a blue kurta apparently at her house, claimed that the executive director of Emure Pharmaceuticals is not who she appears to be on television. The story read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time.”