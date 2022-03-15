Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh recreates 3 Idiot moment, netizens call it a creative way to handle trolls and bullies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

Shark Tank India season 1 judge, Vineeta Singh, has continuously been juxtaposed with actress Amardeep Jha, as netizens find both somewhat similar in their appearance. Amardeep Jha has played Raju Rastogi’s (Sharman Joshi) mother in famous movie 3 Idiots. Netizens started a meme fest where Vinita was replaced by actress in some photos.

Vinita went a step ahead and moulds herself in actual character of Amardeep Jha in a video. The CEO of Sugar Cosmetics has dressed herself in a saree and got a bit makeover to look like Raju’s mother of movie 3 Idiots. The video has been shared by Vineeta on her Twitter as a response to the viral meme comparing her with Raju’s mother in 3 Idiots.

All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team @trySUGAR 😣 pic.twitter.com/98smTS7teA — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) March 12, 2022

The videos begins with an employee noticing Vinita’s meme on social media. He later goes to Vineeta and talk about approvals of budget. Vineeta, portrayed as Raju’s mother, recreates 3 Idiots scene and says, “Paise kya ped pe ugte hai? Tumhe pta hai bhindi barah rupay ki ho gayi hai or paneer to sone k daam pe bik raha hai.” He then left her cabin completely baffled and went to his seat.

The employee then realized that he was exaggerating a meme, while Vinita comes to him to know if he is okay.

Fans are loving Vineeta’s sporting spirit and calls it the best way to handle trolls.

Truly a boss lady!😂❤️❤️❤️ — Diksha Gandhi (@Dikshkyaoon) March 12, 2022

Meme pe Mauka😂👌 — NJ (@Nilzrav) March 12, 2022

Thats how you handle troll Army & Bullies on Social media, So Sporting & Creative 👍 — Aniket Sawant (@ANIKSAW100) March 12, 2022