Shashi Tharoor claps at BJP leader Khushbu Sundar over Bilkis Bano tweet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 26

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday clapped at his former colleague and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar over her tweet criticising the early release of Bilkis Bano case convicts.

All 11 convicts, who were facing life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, were granted an early release by the Gujarat government earlier this month.

The move was widely slammed by the Opposition parties.

Tharoor said: "Hear hear, @khushsundar! Proud to see you standing up for the right thing, rather than the right wing."