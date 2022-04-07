Shashi Tharoor seems to be in ‘momentous’ discussion with Supriya Sule as House takes up Russia-Ukraine war, netizens spark meme fest

Chandigarh, April 7
Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has gone crazy viral after budget session inLok Sabha concluded. A video of Lok Sabha proceedings has gone viral where Shashi Tharoor can be seen speaking to NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.
In the short clip, Tharoor can be seen placing his chin on table while being engrossed in conversation with Sule. While Shashi talks to Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah delivers his speech.
The video has been shared by Twitter user named Farrago Abdullah. However, the video was edited as user added famous ‘Shiravalli’ song to the video.
It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022
This scene from parliament was captured when house was discussing utmost important Ukraine-Russia war, hence the incident drove attention of users and Twitter was flooded with reactions and memes.
April 6, 2022
Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF— AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022
April 6, 2022
April 6, 2022
Achaaa betaa, will see you outside. pic.twitter.com/Td0oKEtNCq— Sarcartistic 🇦🇺🇮🇳 (@tweetotsav) April 6, 2022
That admiring look 👌 😍 👀 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TObf3m09D5— Loka samastha sukhino bhavantu (@SunithaKarthik8) April 6, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to deliver verdict at 7.30 pm PST; Deputy Speaker's ruling prima facie violates Article 95, says CJI
Riot police deployed outside the apex court
US warns India against aligning with Russia
India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...
ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam
Omar was asked to visit the ED office in New Delhi on Thursd...
BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia
Says the BJP wants to make the big change as it fears defeat...