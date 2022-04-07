Shashi Tharoor seems to be in ‘momentous’ discussion with Supriya Sule as House takes up Russia-Ukraine war, netizens spark meme fest

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has gone crazy viral after budget session inLok Sabha concluded. A video of Lok Sabha proceedings has gone viral where Shashi Tharoor can be seen speaking to NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

In the short clip, Tharoor can be seen placing his chin on table while being engrossed in conversation with Sule. While Shashi talks to Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah delivers his speech.

The video has been shared by Twitter user named Farrago Abdullah. However, the video was edited as user added famous ‘Shiravalli’ song to the video.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

This scene from parliament was captured when house was discussing utmost important Ukraine-Russia war, hence the incident drove attention of users and Twitter was flooded with reactions and memes.

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

Achaaa betaa, will see you outside. pic.twitter.com/Td0oKEtNCq — Sarcartistic 🇦🇺🇮🇳 (@tweetotsav) April 6, 2022