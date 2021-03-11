Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is repository of fancy English words which are generally not in conventional use. Along with this, Tharoor has also mastered the art of making witty remarks on social media events. This time, Tharoor’s poem on alleged egg-water dosa incident is going viral on social media.

A brawl erupted on social media when a person named, Manish Jain, complained that he was served with a dosa made from egg-water at the Earth Lounge at Kochi airport. Taking jibe at the incident, Tharoor has now shared a hilarious reply in form of a rhyme.

“In ‘Chochi’, an outraged young vegan Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun; Hearing ‘thanda’ as ‘anda’ He ‘baked’ a huge blunder Should have stuck to chawal & baingan!,” the tweet reads.

In “Chochi”, an outraged young vegan

Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun;

Hearing “thanda” as “anda”

He “baked” a huge blunder

Should have stuck to chawal & baingan! https://t.co/Swf2u6rn92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 6, 2022

Tharoor’s tweet has garnered over 1500 likes.

Manish Jain had earlier tweeted, asking people to remain cautious of the airport lounge where he was served with dosa made of egg-water.

If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They Simply plays with Religious Belief, Where they use Egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they told its As per Standard. When asked for Manual they denied to share.@CGH_Earth — Manish Jain (@InsureMeForever) May 3, 2022

#shashi tharoor