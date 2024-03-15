‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

Tribune Web Desk

Police in Glendale, Arizona, said a man was arrested for alleged attempted abduction after he stopped his car and followed a 14-year-old girl on her way home from school on March 6.

The Glendale girl walking home from school appeared to have sensed the danger.

Timothy Guan, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The teen called her mom when the incident happened. That’s when the mother told her daughter to hang up and call the police.

The victim as she was walking home around 1 pm noticed a car pull up next to her.

A man came out of the car and began following her. The victim sensed the danger and ran for safety until she found a resident walking their dog, who helped her contact Glendale Police, Glendale PD said.

Surveillance footage was obtained and detectives were able to locate the suspect after piecing together information from the videos.

