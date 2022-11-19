Sheep flock walking clockwise in circles for last 12 days in China bemuses onlookers, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 19

A bizarre video of a flock of sheep walking in circle is doing the rounds on social media. As per reports the flock has been in this continuous clockwise movement for last 12 days.

The video is reported to be from China and the owner of the sheep, Ms Miao, is flabbergasted over this peculiar conduct of the flock.

Sheep walk around in a circle for over 10 days in China. Over 10 days... pic.twitter.com/kLhwCyeoyX — Curtis Stone (@shifeiran) November 18, 2022

She said this exercise initially began with just few jumbucks involved before others joined them too.

The mysterious videos were filmed in the city ofBaotou in Inner Mongolia on November 4.

It is still unknown what caused the sheep produce this baffling display.

All sheep are reported to be healthy though.

#China