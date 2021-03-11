Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring; netizens say heatwave peak as they swoon over her sultry hot pics in pool

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Shehnaaz Gill has charmed everyone with her bubbly personality. The actor’s vibrant persona always wins hearts.

But this time Gill is making headlines not for her cuteness. The actor dropped sizzling hot pictures and nobody could keep calm.

Her latest pictures from a photoshoot in a pool are here to make your day. Gill could be seen beating the heat looking like a beautiful mermaid straight out of the ocean.

Watch her pool pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Donning a makeup look with bold eyes, nude lips and hair pulled back, the actor wore a white monokini and fans were blown away.

She shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption: “summer vibes”.

A fan reacted saying, "I wasn't ready for this, nobody was."

Another wrote, "Enna sohna kyu rabb ne banaya?"

One user also commented, "Koi AC on kardo."

Well, Gill is vibing really hot this summer.