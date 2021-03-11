Shehnaaz Gill sets temperatures soaring; netizens say heatwave peak as they swoon over her sultry hot pics in pool

Chandigarh, June 3
Shehnaaz Gill has charmed everyone with her bubbly personality. The actor’s vibrant persona always wins hearts.
But this time Gill is making headlines not for her cuteness. The actor dropped sizzling hot pictures and nobody could keep calm.
Her latest pictures from a photoshoot in a pool are here to make your day. Gill could be seen beating the heat looking like a beautiful mermaid straight out of the ocean.
Watch her pool pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Donning a makeup look with bold eyes, nude lips and hair pulled back, the actor wore a white monokini and fans were blown away.
She shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption: “summer vibes”.
A fan reacted saying, "I wasn't ready for this, nobody was."
Another wrote, "Enna sohna kyu rabb ne banaya?"
One user also commented, "Koi AC on kardo."
Well, Gill is vibing really hot this summer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police