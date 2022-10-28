Shein posts photo of model posing with water container to show plus-size tights; trolled

Chandigarh, October 28
Shein was widely flayed on social media after a picture showed a model with a water container to show her plus-size tights.
Many women criticised the retail shop and said that it couls "do better" and source more plus-size models to demonstrate the clothes without the need for props.
Several users took to Twitter, with one saying, "SHEIN. y'all couldn't find y'all a plus size model???????", "What an embarrassment," said a user.
SHEIN 😭 y’all couldn’t find y’all a plus size model??????? Wtf is THIS? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dif12Hl5K7— Karmakarmm💟 (@karmaxkarmm) October 26, 2022
Shein changed the image later.
