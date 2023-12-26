Shikhar Dhawan posts heart-breaking birthday message for son Zoravar

Chandigarh, December 26
India batter Shikhar Dhawan has penned an emotional birthday message for his nine-year-old son Zoravar.
Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee officially parted ways in October after eight years of marriage. The court granted them a divorce on grounds of ‘cruelty’ inflicted by his estranged wife.
Dhawan accused Ayesha of keeping him away from their son and pressured into financial decisions.
Judge Harish Kumar accepted Dhawan’s allegations and allowed him visitation rights to meet his son both in India and Australia, including overnight stays especially during school holidays. The court specifically ordered Aesha to facilitate bringing their son to India for visitation purposes. The order included overnight stays with Dhawan and his family, especially during school holidays.
However, Dhawan’s recent post seems challenging for the cricketer in establishing connections with his son.
