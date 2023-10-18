Shikhar Dhawan shares screenshot of video calling son, days after divorce

Chandigarh, October 18
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to share a screenshot of a video call he had with his son Zoravar, with a heart-warming line by noted poet and lyricist Gulzar.
Dhawan was granted divorce from wife Aesha Mukerji on grounds of “mental cruelty” by a Delhi court on October 4.
The court also gave Dhawan rights to meet his son Zoravar in India and Australia, where his ex-wife lives.
Now, after the completion of the divorce proceedings, the Indian cricketer shared a sneak-peek from his video call with his son. Sharing the screenshoton Instagram, the cricketer wrote, “‘Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata.’- Gulzar Sahab.”
View this post on Instagram
Netizens took to the comments section of the post to react.
A user wrote, “My man has strongest heart (red heart emoji).”
Another user wrote, “You are one of the nicest man, you deserve all the happiness. May you get to be with your son very soon.”
Another wrote, “One of the Strongest Man Mentally, Always seen with a Smile, Respect.”
Dhawan’s former teammate and cricketer Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.
