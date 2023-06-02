‘Shocking’: Man in MP wakes up on his funeral pyre minutes before last rites

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

A one-of-its-kind incident has been reported from MP’s Morena on Tuesday where a man, who was declared dead, woke up on his funeral pyre minutes before his final rites.

Jeetu Prajapati, who had been dealing with kidney ailments, collapsed on Tuesday evening. When people gathered around and checked his health parameters, including pulse and heartbeat, they concluded that the man was dead.

All relatives and neighbours were informed and preparations for the man’s last rites were made. When he was being taken to Shanti Dham for his last honors, his so-called corpse started showing signs of life, much to everyone’s surprise. The people, gathered for his last rites, initially got scared and started running away. However, they regained their footing and settled later.

A doctor was called to the cremation ground, who after checking the man’s vitals confirmed that he was still alive.

The man was referred to Gwalior for further treatment, as per a report in The Free Press Journal.