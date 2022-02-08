Shooter Dadi takes forward the streak, grooves to ‘Kacha Badam’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

The Bengali folk style song ‘Kacha Badam’ is going crazy viral on social media.The song has been a sensation, with its popularity refusing to die down.

Social media junkies have been continuously witnessing the outrage associated with the viral song. People are sharing their dance videos by copying the hook step of the song.

The latest inclusion to the list is a video uploaded by accomplished shooter Prakashi Tomar aka ‘Shooter Dadi’.

Prakashi Tomar shared the video on her Instagram page where she can be seen showcasing her cool steps on the music, with two other girls joining her.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,200 likes and counting. People took to comment section to hail Dadi for her amazing performance.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Padnekar, who portrayed the character of Dadi’s sister in former’s movie ‘Saand ki aankh’ also celebrated this act. She wrote “Wah Dadi,” along with three heart emoticons.

“Dadi, awesome job, stay young,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dadi aap sabse energetic ho,” posted another. “Wow! So cool dadi,” expressed third. Some also shared fire emoticons while reacting to the video.

The song ‘Kacha Badam’ was sung by a peanut seller just to attract buyers but perhaps haven’t thought that the song will make him a star.

