‘Sh***ty mother, sh***tier wife’: Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar refutes Insta story purported to be shared by her children; netizens in dubiety

Chandigarh, January 15
The cult of business reality television series Shark Tank is rampant across the country. Moreover the judges have become well-known faces since the onset of first season of the show in 2021.
However Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ executive director and one the prominent judges of the show, Namita Thapar is getting fervidly viral on social media after a post, purported to be written by her children, surfaced. The post that was shared on Instagram reads, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time”.
For those who don’t know the context: pic.twitter.com/CkMTLXZx8H— Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) January 14, 2023
Moreover, Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed to “Sh**ty mother, sh**tier wife” and a story, which has now been deleted, was posted on her account, which showed her apparently at her house.
Namita took to social media and refuted the story that is being circulated. She called it a ‘hateful act’ by her ‘educated house help’, who had ‘stolen’ her phone.
“This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies !,” Namita’s post reads.
This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies !— Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023
Netizens though doesn’t seem convinced by the Namita’s explanation and and called her post an attempt to shroud the reality.
Lol nice try.— Karan Singh (@karansingh50) January 14, 2023
Doesn’t look like a househelp’s doing ma’am pic.twitter.com/bqKctbydyn— Ace (@acetweeted) January 14, 2023
House help writing like this? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uK7b9YrKUW— Karan Singh (@KuchKhaateHain) January 14, 2023
How did she/he open your phone? Was that person so close?— Shalin Porwal (@ShalinPorwal2) January 14, 2023
It's ok even if it is your son. But please don't lie.— Bishal Sharma (@BishalWrites) January 14, 2023
May be it Ur son who has posted ...why do u blaming house help— Sameer Gupta (@ssameer_) January 14, 2023
Shitty Theory. Lag rha hai apko ye Shark Tank hi le dubega. Tv me aaoge toh raaz bhi khulenge as usual 🫠🫠— Sangeeta (@Sangeeta_No) January 14, 2023
January 14, 2023
