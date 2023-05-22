Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Indian cricket's new 'crown prince' Shubman Gill--who almost single-handedly knocked out a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore with a century out of the IPL 2023 was allegedly abused on social media after the match.

Gill’s sister Shahneel, too, was bad mouthed.

The Gujarat Titans had successfully chased down 198 in just 19.1 overs here on Sunday.

RCB's loss did not go down well with a section of Virat's fans who allegedly abused Gill on social media.

Even Gill's sister Shahneel was was not spared by some fans, especially over her Instagram post after the match.

"What a wholesum day," Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahneel Gill (@shahneelgill)

A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for both the brother and sister Shahneel and Shubman.

Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister)



This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light🏃



GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket❤

Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI — Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023

Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this. — ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023

One of the main reason I can’t stand RCB and hope they never win the trophy is cause of their toxic fan base. Abusing Gill and now his sister and all Gill did was his job for the team that employs him. — Prantik (@Pran__07) May 21, 2023

Exactly.....you can't just abuse someone just because he won the game for his team ....its his duty to do it. — Tauqeer Alam (@Simplitauqeer) May 22, 2023

#shubman gill #Virat Kohli'