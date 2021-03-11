Siblings pilfer money from own house to live lavish life, restore looted cash with fake currency to avoid being caught

It wasn’t until the parents noticed a rapid change in the behaviour and lifestyle of their children that they decided to investigate the matter

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 25

From buying expensive watches, mobiles to dining in lavish restaurants, siblings in Telangana had a gala time after they stole cash from their parents’ cupboard for almost 20 days.

According to the report of Telangana Today, two brothers, aged 8 and 9, discovered the place where their parents usually kept cash, in the house. The duo discussed it with their friends, who allegedly provoked them to swap the money. The instigated duo thus started stealing money from the spot in small amounts, as per report. Moreover, they used to replace actual notes with fake currency to make the cash look intact. In this established practice, they reportedly traded almost Rs 4 lakh.

It wasn’t until the parents noticed a rapid change in the behaviour and lifestyle of their children that they realised to dig deep into the matter. Meanwhile, they checked their closet and ultimately found out that the money had been missing.

Parents, however, also got a complaint registered with the Jeedimetla Police to probe any further angle of the story. After a thorough investigation, the police reported that the siblings spent the money on their own. After they questioned the two siblings, the truth was unveiled. The friends who allegedly instigated them are also being questioned by the police.

