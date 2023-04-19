 Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification : The Tribune India

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

As Lawrence Bishnoi's brother was spotted at the event, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has reacted over the viral video



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 19

Videos of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, have been making the rounds across social media platforms, where he could be seen dancing at a wedding event in US.

In purported videos showing Anmol, Punjabi singers—Sherry Mann and Karan Aujla— were also spotted performing at the same event.

Notably, Anmol Bishnoi was made one of the accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Punjabi singers—Karan Aujla and Sherry Mann— at wedding event in US where Anmol Bishnoi could also be spotted. Video grab

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has reacted over the viral video. Quoting a Delhi Police report, he said that he was informed about Anmol’s detention. He rebuked authorities for giving false information as the news of Goldy Brar’s detention was also found fallacious. He said it was disheartening to see the video of Anmol dancing in the wedding.

Karan Aujla, who was also present at the event, issued a clarification in an Instagram message. He said that he and Sherry Maan were booked to perform on request of a common friend. He claimed that they were not aware about the invitees and it wasn’t until he saw stir on social media over the presence of a ‘questionable individual’ in the background of their video that he felt the need to clarify.

“I didn’t think I needed to but after seeing so many posts and messages, I just want to clarify about an event on Sunday in Bakersfield, CA. As an artiste myself and Sharry Maan bai were booked to perform for a reception show as requested by our common friend. As an artist, we are not aware who is attending or invited to the wedding shows we are booked for, hence why I prefer not to do many wedding shows at all. It has been brought to my attention that a questionable individual was in the background of videos of me and Sharry bai performing. I was not aware of whom that may be until I saw these posts and messages. As an artiste, I focus on my performance and leave the shows, I don’t notice each and every person as there are many people around. I would also like to state, there were many cameras and phones constantly recording, and usually are where I am. I would never knowingly attend or associate myself with anything as such. Please, as a humble request, don’t involve me in these things. As an artiste, you are already going through many things as you all know now, and it would be a humble request not to complicate things more. Hope this clarifies the matter,” Karan wrote.

Anmol fled from India using a fake passport and is absconding since Moosewala’s murder.

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #sidhu moosewala #social media

