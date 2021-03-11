Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's doppelganger from Pakistan surfaces on social media, claims late singer had sent him greetings once

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

It’s been over 10 days since the passing away of flamboyant Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala. The singer’s demise has created a big void in the music industry. The fever of Sidhu’s enthusiastic music was not restricted to national boundaries, rather his fan base in foreign countries, including Pakistan was one of a kind. Amid widespread mourning, videos of Sidhu’s doppelganger, who lives in Pakistan, are doing the rounds on social media.

The man claims to be a big fan of the late singer and also told a Pakistani channel that Sidhu took cognisance of his videos and conveyed him that he is going to contact him soon.

The Pakistani TikTok artist claims he has been following Sidhu since onset of latter’s career from G. Wagon song. His friends insisted him to wear a turban to look like singer as he already had physique of Sidhu.

He further states that he didn’t initially believe the news of Sidhu’s murder. It wasn’t until he confirmed it through a call in India that he realised his icon has gone for forever.

He told the grieving people that they should always maintain that their brother Sidhu is sitting in Pakistan.

Amid several circulating videos of this Pakistani TikTok star, Sidhu’s fans in India are requesting him to visit India and meet late singer’s parents to lessen their woes.

