Sidhu Moosewala's fan asks Balkaur Singh to stop using 'useless' people as Punjabi singer's father demands justice for son

Chandigarh, August 31

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday shared a post on his twitter account demanding justice for his son.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab.

He posted a picture of him with his son with #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala.

Time and again, Balkaur Singh has been urging people to support them in any way they can and supports are in profusion showing their love and support.

we are and will always be with you baapu ji @iBalkaurSidhu #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala — sukhdeep kaur #justiceforsidhu💔 (@sukhdee09186322) August 31, 2022

Waheguru ji please serve justice to family.#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala — Kamaljeet Cheema (@KamaljeetCheem5) August 31, 2022

However some fans have warned Balkaur Singh to stay away from useless people.

“Uncle ji ! We really want things should go your way! But stop being alone and stop using useless people support! Your son was legend and will remain one!” a fan replied.

Uncle ji ! We really want things should go your way!

But stop being alone and stop using useless people support! Your son was legend and will remain one!

Fuddu bandya nu naal rakhna bandh karo! Tuhda layi sachi bhut vadiya houga!

Aunty ji nu pind tu bhar leka chaljo she need u — Sanam Bains (@SanamBains) August 31, 2022

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh, too, took to Twitter to show support for calls for ‘Justice for Sidhu Moosewala’.

He tweeted about the late Punjabi singer-rapper after his family organised a candle march in Mansa.

Many people had praised Diljit and said they were glad someone from the music industry ‘finally broke the silence and spoke for justice’.

