Why Sidhu Moosewala still lives in fans' hearts? Watch best tributes in tweets as the Punjabi singer trends on his first death anniversary

Chandigarh, May 29
It was exactly this day last year when Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s was brutal killing. Moosewala was gunned down by six armed shooters barely some distance from his house.
Hundreds converged at Moosewala’s ancestral Musa village on Monday to attended the sukhmani sahib path organised on the first death anniversary. His mother, Charan Kaur, was inconsolable as the singer’s fans streamed into the village to pay their tributes.
Also, as the day began, Moosewala started trending on Twitter with #SidhuMooseWala, #1YearOfSidhuInJustice.
This tweet remains one of the best tribute to #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/VcChqIE8GH— HarshVivek Singh (@HVSBanwait) May 29, 2023
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Tribute to #SidhuMooseWala, dedicates Qawwali to slain singer. #AkhiyanUdeekdian pic.twitter.com/TMSYs4gfrc— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 29, 2023
Legend Never Die 💔— Sandeep Panghal (@SandeepPanghal_) May 29, 2023
29-05-2022#SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/pSGyUaCTBN
How bollywood Portrayed the #Sikhs untill #SidhuMooseWala Stepped 🆙✨#ਸਿੱਧੂਮੂਸੇਵਾਲਾ ♥️ @iSidhuMooseWala@iBalkaurSidhu— 𓅓ᒚαડ ᴾᵃⁿᵈʰᵉʳ /̵͇̿̿/'̿'̿ ̿ ̿̿ ̿̿ 💥 (@JassNotorious) May 21, 2023
Via @BritAsiaTV inst-gram#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/dr4iJkQMkY
#SidhuMooseWala 1 Year 💔 pic.twitter.com/IdKYf5IzzN— Loki - Jatt (@Lokiodin0x) May 28, 2023
#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala— J.S (@chouhan_jasmeet) May 24, 2023
Artist Naseebo Lal from Pakistan talking about #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/GbyRM42f1d
Legend never die🕊🕊❤️@iSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/eUusGoC5T7— Harinder Dhindsa (@Harinde55302302) May 24, 2023
Years will pass but you will always be in my heart #SidhuMoosewala #Sidhu #Moosewala pic.twitter.com/fgOFSfOraf— Yuvraj Singh Chauhan (@YuvrajSChauhan9) May 28, 2023
29 ,5,2023 BLACK Day legends never die” 🥀💔💕 #SidhuMooseWala rest and peace #JusticeForSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/5fozOEeB2i— Shivam Deep (@Shivamd41782732) May 29, 2023
Even as his fans continued to mourn his death, the heartbroken parents and many other feel that justice has not been served.
Sukhbir Badal recently said: “Asserting that there was more to the murder of Moosewala than met the eye.” Badal said: "A sinister campaign is afoot to close the case even though Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has submitted a list of people involved in his son's killing to the authorities. Despite this, no concrete action is being taken in the case."
