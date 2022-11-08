Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

Tribune Web Desk

November 8



A new song of Sidhu Moosewala was released on the occasion of Gurpurb and it lauded the Sikh valour. This is his second song released after the Punjabi singer’s killing.

Moosewala's Instagram caption on the song read: "Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now..!"

The song got more than half a million views in just 9 minutes.

And in half-and-hour, it crossed 1.5 million views.

After his death, Sidhu Moosewala’s song "SYL" was released. It amassed 25 million views on Youtube in just two days. This song later made it to the Billboard record list. However, the song was removed from YouTube following legal issues by the government of India. Moosewala was murdered at his village in Mansa on May 29.

He started writing song in 2016. He began with "License" and as a singer he started his journey in 2017 with a duet song "G Wagon".

Following his debut, he collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks. Sidhu rose to the mainstream with his track "So High".

In 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which peaked at number 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. His single "47" was ranked on the UK Singles Chart. In 2020, Moosewala was named by The Guardian among 50 upcoming artists.

