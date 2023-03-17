 Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from PM Modi : The Tribune India

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has sung the Brahmastra movie song in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi

Singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. Photo Credit: Twitter



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

Many of us still remembers the beautiful rendition of the ‘Mile Sur Mera Tunmhara’ in different Indian languages, which was often played on Doordarshan in the 90s and the viewers had learnt it by heart. It displayed the unique unity in diversity of our country and also exhibited its rich cultural heritage.

In a similar vein, a Sikh man has recently sung ‘Kesariya’ song from the movie ‘Brahmastra’ in 5 different languages. The song is sung in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. The clip posted by one Satbir Singh is receiving a lot of attention online and even earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

“Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!” the PM wrote.

The singer, identified as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, has also managed to grab the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group chairman shared the video on Twitter on March 17.  

Satbir Singh’s caption read, “A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia.”

“Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…” Anand Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

Reacting to Mahindra sharing his video on Twitter, Kalsi wrote, “Thank you so much sir ! This means a lot coming from you.”

Snehdeep had posted the video on his Instagram account in July last year. In the caption that he posted on Instagram, Kalsi said that he ended up covering the song in all five languages.

“Wanted to cover it ever since the teaser dropped. Started listening to the versions in different languages and couldn't help but try all of them. This one is specially for all my friends and ex colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad who have been asking for a regional song's cover since ages. For now I have tried my best to attempt this. Hope you all love it. Let me know how you feel about it.”

Meanwhile, internet users have loved the clip and flocked to the comment section to praise Snehdeep.  

 

