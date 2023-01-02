Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 2

A video of two Sikh men playing popular song 'Calm Down' by Selena Gomez and Rema on ‘tabla’ has gone viral on the Internet.

The clip was posted on Instagram by user @nihalsinghlive.

"My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown," the caption says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIHAL SINGH (@nihalsinghlive)

In the video, the two Sikh men are seen in the middle of a basketball court with pairs of ‘tabla’ kept on a table.

One of the Sikh man is seen dribbling a basketball as he comes running toward the table. As the song 'Calm down' is playing in the background, they fuse the tabla with perfection with the song.

Not just the Indians, but Pakistanis are majorly loving the fusion and the comment section is full of praises. Below are a few reactions:

