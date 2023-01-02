Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Chandigarh, January 2
A video of two Sikh men playing popular song 'Calm Down' by Selena Gomez and Rema on ‘tabla’ has gone viral on the Internet.
The clip was posted on Instagram by user @nihalsinghlive.
"My brother @shobhitbanwait flew in for an all of 6 hours, and this is how we spent our time. FEEL THE VIBE #CalmDown," the caption says.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, the two Sikh men are seen in the middle of a basketball court with pairs of ‘tabla’ kept on a table.
One of the Sikh man is seen dribbling a basketball as he comes running toward the table. As the song 'Calm down' is playing in the background, they fuse the tabla with perfection with the song.
Not just the Indians, but Pakistanis are majorly loving the fusion and the comment section is full of praises. Below are a few reactions:
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...