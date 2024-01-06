Silent disco in New Age Silent Baraat goes viral; netizens have mixed reactions

Chandigarh, January 6
On social media, a video of an unusual baraat celebration went viral. The wedding party is seen in the video dancing silently while wearing headphones.
The wedding procession has the baraat with headphones on and the background song playing on Instagram is ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’. The video is captioned ‘New Age Silent Baraat’. Some expressed their appreciation while others mocked the video.
View this post on Instagram
Vlogger @shefoodie posted the viral video that's been trending on Instagram. She said the wedding took place close to a cancer hospital.
The silent disco concept has been picked up from ‘The Breakup Song’ in the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The baraat's adoption of the "silent disco" concept has provoked mixed reactions from internet users.
A user commented, “Ye pagalpan hai jab tak DJ band na ho.”
Another wrote, “People be like pagal ho gaya hai but it is a good idea for the environment.”
