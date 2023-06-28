Skyrocketing tomato prices open flood gates of memes on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 28

Sudden hike in tomato prices across the country has been serving as nightmare for households. As per the reports, prices of the staple vegetablerose steeply from Rs 10-20 per kg to Rs 80-100 in last 5 days.

Be that what it may, netizens have lapped up the affair and have initiated a laugh riot over the sudden upsurge in prices. They are sharing rib-tickling memes on how tomato is now the boss and seeks separate identity from the other average-selling vegetables.

#TomatoPrice



First thought in my mind after seeing Tomato Price... pic.twitter.com/mGyqSXJL1l — Abhishek Singhi (@Abhi_singhi) June 28, 2023

After buying kilos of tomatoes

Income tax department may ask to tomato buyers..#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/v3gSDhiPFS — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023

Not only onion but tomato also can bring tear in eyes...#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/fvIo927fDm — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023

Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/ViZMVtaF7W — Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 27, 2023

Tomato price from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg.



Tomato to black market agents :#tomato pic.twitter.com/KjL05pSS8i — Adv. Mukesh Sharma (@sueyousoon_) June 27, 2023

The reason behind this sharp hike in tomato prices is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.

