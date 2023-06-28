Skyrocketing tomato prices open flood gates of memes on social media

Chandigarh, June 28
Sudden hike in tomato prices across the country has been serving as nightmare for households. As per the reports, prices of the staple vegetablerose steeply from Rs 10-20 per kg to Rs 80-100 in last 5 days.
Be that what it may, netizens have lapped up the affair and have initiated a laugh riot over the sudden upsurge in prices. They are sharing rib-tickling memes on how tomato is now the boss and seeks separate identity from the other average-selling vegetables.
After asking #TomatoPrice— Abhishek Singhi (@Abhi_singhi) June 28, 2023
माताजी सब्जी वाले से pic.twitter.com/vnyPzhsKST
#TomatoPrice— Abhishek Singhi (@Abhi_singhi) June 28, 2023
First thought in my mind after seeing Tomato Price... pic.twitter.com/mGyqSXJL1l
After buying kilos of tomatoes— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023
Income tax department may ask to tomato buyers..#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/v3gSDhiPFS
Not only onion but tomato also can bring tear in eyes...#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/fvIo927fDm— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023
Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/ViZMVtaF7W— Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 27, 2023
टमाटर now a days... #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/QXLPjjCugE— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) June 27, 2023
Looking at #TomatoPrice— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023
Modern mummy be like... pic.twitter.com/YHtDSIiFjb
Le #Tomato to other veggies 🥦🥕🌽 pic.twitter.com/z1jDbgp5q0— 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐧✍️ (@miss__khaan) June 27, 2023
Tomato price from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg.— Adv. Mukesh Sharma (@sueyousoon_) June 27, 2023
Tomato to black market agents :#tomato pic.twitter.com/KjL05pSS8i
The reason behind this sharp hike in tomato prices is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.
