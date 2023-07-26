Small funnel cloud over US Capitol turns into viral photo

Washington, July 26
Observant visitors to the area around the US Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.
The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and therefore can't be classified as a tornado. There was no damage and no reports of any other funnel clouds in the area Tuesday. But a photo of the thin, wispy twister curving over the Capitol drew more than 1 million views on Twitter.
Although the area around Washington isn't considered a tornado hotspot, small proto-twisters like the one Tuesday “certainly do happen sometimes,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
They're most common during what Mansfield called “convection season” — the warm months running from spring through the end of summer. Although strong thunderstorms are fairly routine in the nation's capital, Mansfield said a particular type of “spin in the atmosphere” is what tips things over into funnel cloud conditions.
AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it
Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies
Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana
Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31
A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...
‘They have a point’: Supreme Court on political parties’ apprehensions about coming under RTI
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hea...
Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam
The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and ...