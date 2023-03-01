‘Smooch via app’: University student in China creates unique kissing device for people in long-distance relationship

Chandigarh, March 1
The people in long distance relationships have got an opportunity to hail an innovative invention of a group of university students in China. As per reports, China’s Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology has invented a peculiar kissing device for lovers who live apart from each other.
The lip shaped device is made of silicon which has sensors and actuators. The lip-shaped device performs motion which generates sensation of kissing.
Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.— China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023
￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe
In order to use the device, people have to download the app and insert the device in their cell phone’s charging port. Couples can thus exchange virtual kiss over video call using the device.
The app also enables users to match with anonymous people around and decide if they want to exchange kisses. This feature of the app is called ‘kissing square’.
The app is made available on a Chinese shopping website and costs 288 yuan (around Rs 3400).
The inventor of the device, Jiang Zhongli told Chinese state-run Global Times that the inspiration behind this innovation was the time when he had a long-distance relationship in university and he could only contact her through phone.
