So much talk of Suryakumar Yadav’s final T20 catch, India's Harleen Deol did it first in 2021

Chandigarh, July 3

Without doubt, Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final was breathtaking, but Harleen Deol did it better in 2021.

Doel--in a match against England --had left commentators speechless and fans in awe as it wasn't just a catch, but a statement about the evolving standards of women's cricket.

As old footage of Deol's catch resurfaced, cricket enthusiasts celebrating Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning catch were quick to draw comparisons.

Yadav's catch, a key moment in India's nail-biting victory over South Africa, has been hailed as one of the greatest in World Cup history, but if we go back to July 2021, Doel, too, was a stunner and had displayed great fielding that deserves all the limelight.

In 2021, during the T20 international against England, Harleen Deol, caught a catch, which was even more spectacular than Yadav's recent stunner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, too, had then congratulated Harleen Deol on the 'phenomenal' catch.

After a powerful hit from England's Nat Sciver, Deol leapt at the long-off boundary, caught the ball mid-air, her perfect presence of mind helped her carry her over the rope and then tossed the ball up, crossed the boundary, and dived back in to take the catch.

" So much talk of Surya Kumar Yadav’s catch. Let us see our Harleen Deol in T2O against England!,” wrote one user on X.

So much talk of Surya Kumar Yadav’s catch. Let us see our Harleen Deol in T2O against England! https://t.co/DMsOxhZuIE https://t.co/DMsOxhZuIE — Pragya Srivastava (@PragyaS00262481) July 2, 2024

Without taking anything away from Surya Kumar Yadav (T20 WC 2024), here's the blueprint.

Harleen Deol took the catch to get the wicket of Amy Ellen-James in the India vs England game in Northampton. 2021. pic.twitter.com/FCXQBtYonG — Koral Dasgupta (@KoralDasgupta) July 2, 2024

Fielding award ceremony of the finals. ❤️



Guess who won ?



Surya Kumar Yadav 🧡🔥



This is out of this world! #T20WorldCup #catchofthegame #cricket #india pic.twitter.com/g9EaOaXe3K — 🌄 THE BEST ᥫ᭡ (@007Simran_) June 30, 2024

