Social activist Kiran Verma surprises Uber driver with school bag for his daughter

Chandigarh, April 6
Social activist Kiran Verma recently shared a heartwarming post on Facebook that has gone viral on social media and left people smiling. He recounted his encounter with an Uber driver, who turned out to be a struggling father, in his post.
During the ride, Verma overheard the driver’s conversation with his wife over his inability to afford a school bag for their daughter.
“I booked an Uber cab today, the driver picked me and he started the ride. During the ride, he got calls and he disconnected 2-3 times. After that I insisted him to pick up the call. He did and the sound from the other side was quite audible to me. It was his daughter and she was asking for a school bag,” he began his post.
Moved by the driver’s plight, Verma changed his drop-off location and led the driver to a store, where he purchased a school bag for his daughter.
“I made the payment from my wife’s account as I didn’t have enough in my account,” read the post.
Reflecting on the encounter, Verma wrote, “We often come across bad drivers using services like #Ola or #Uber but sometimes we meet Superheroes also known as Fathers. I don’t have words; how rich I feel after this. But gratitude to each and every father who never let their kids down.”
