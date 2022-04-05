Social media censures Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet, calls it an act of making virtue out of poor man’s ‘majboori’

Chandigarh, April 5
Anand Mahindra is one of the ardent social media users of our country. He keeps an active eye on impressive content and unconventional videos that floats around social media. He also often help people who are talented but lack opportunities to accomplish their dreams.
Social media is always kind towards magnanimous gestures of Anand but this time, he seems to be denounced by netizens over one of his latest tweets.
Couple of days ago, Anand had tweeted a picture of a couple on bike. The video, however, got viral for the heavy load of chairs and mats wadded on two wheeler. Sharing the video, Anand wrote,“ Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday.”
Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022
Anand tried to tell people how Indians make utmost use of two wheeler but ended up getting schooled for ridiculing compulsions of common people.The internet accused him of 'glorifying' poverty.
महिन्द्रा साहब, ग़रीब आदमी— रूद्र प्रताप सिंह मौर्य (@Rudramaury01) April 3, 2022
आपदा में भी अवसर खोज लेता है
अगर भारत के राजनेता वह बिसनेस मैन
आम आदमी का शोषण करना कम कर दें
तो भारत के ग़रीब भी आगे बढ़ सकतें हैं
ये प्यार है,एक गरीब का अपनी रोज़ी रोटी और अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से,जय हो 🙏🚩— 𝑅𝑘,𝑐🖋 (@Rkcwriter1) April 3, 2022
It carries love too— Anand (@Anandaramant) April 3, 2022
Pai pai ka hissab rakhna padta h— Vikas_Surana (@Vikas_Jodhpuri) April 3, 2022
Well everything there is not Cargo..you seems to have missed obvious there.https://t.co/SpA4EBvl0D— Mourya (@SanMourya9922) April 3, 2022
the privilege of make a virtue out of a poor man’s ‘majboori’ .. https://t.co/EdOFZ6Gq5A— arbit value (@arbitvalue) April 4, 2022
You saw the 2 wheeler. You saw the cargo. You noticed the high volume. You calculated the area.— Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) April 3, 2022
You couldn't see the humans.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Fight to keep global heating under 1.5 degrees Celsius reached 'now or never' territory: IPCC
India says report justifies its emphasis on equity at all sc...
2.6 crore Indian adults have not taken even one Covid shot: Govt in Rajya Sabha
97 % of all doses administered so far have been free of cost...
Haryana Vidhan Sabha unanimously passes resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab
70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in...
Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels
This is the first time that action has been taken against th...