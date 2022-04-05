Social media censures Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet, calls it an act of making virtue out of poor man’s ‘majboori’

Tribune Web Desk

April 5

Anand Mahindra is one of the ardent social media users of our country. He keeps an active eye on impressive content and unconventional videos that floats around social media. He also often help people who are talented but lack opportunities to accomplish their dreams.

Social media is always kind towards magnanimous gestures of Anand but this time, he seems to be denounced by netizens over one of his latest tweets.

Couple of days ago, Anand had tweeted a picture of a couple on bike. The video, however, got viral for the heavy load of chairs and mats wadded on two wheeler. Sharing the video, Anand wrote,“ Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday.”

Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022

Anand tried to tell people how Indians make utmost use of two wheeler but ended up getting schooled for ridiculing compulsions of common people.The internet accused him of 'glorifying' poverty.

महिन्द्रा साहब, ग़रीब आदमी

आपदा में भी अवसर खोज लेता है

अगर भारत के राजनेता वह बिसनेस मैन

आम आदमी का शोषण करना कम कर दें

तो भारत के ग़रीब भी आगे बढ़ सकतें हैं — रूद्र प्रताप सिंह मौर्य (@Rudramaury01) April 3, 2022

It carries love too — Anand (@Anandaramant) April 3, 2022

Pai pai ka hissab rakhna padta h — Vikas_Surana (@Vikas_Jodhpuri) April 3, 2022

Well everything there is not Cargo..you seems to have missed obvious there.https://t.co/SpA4EBvl0D — Mourya (@SanMourya9922) April 3, 2022

the privilege of make a virtue out of a poor man’s ‘majboori’ .. https://t.co/EdOFZ6Gq5A — arbit value (@arbitvalue) April 4, 2022