Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, down; users complain of being unable to view posts

Chandigarh, December 21
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, faced technical issues on Thursday morning as several users complained of being unable to view tweets.
Instead of tweets on the timeline, netizens saw a “Welcome to your timeline” message displayed.
Netizens took to other social media platforms to discuss the issue while 'Twitter Down' trended on the platform.
"Twitter is flipping out on me and not loading on mobile, is anyone else experiencing problems?," a user posted.
Another wrote, "I can't see anybody's replies right now... am I in Twitter jail? Or is everyone having those problems? Is Twitter down or damaged?"
Over 64 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 29 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection, according to Downdetector.
However, the reason for the problem was not known.
Later, the service was restored. With inputs from IANS
