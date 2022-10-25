Solar Eclipse: Here is why some temples in India remain closed during surya grahan?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 25

India witnessed partial solar eclipse on Tuesday and some of the temples remained closed during the surya graham.

The “Sutak” period began at 4:20 am in the morning and due to this, the temples were closed.

A view of partial Solar Eclipse witnessed in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

It is believed that in such a situation, the ritualistic worship should be stopped and devotees should chant and meditate.

The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples were also closed in view of the partial solar eclipse.

After the eclipse, puja is performed and the doors of the temples are opened.

It is not recommended to view the eclipsed sun with the naked eye as it may cause damage to the eye.

Devotees also take a holy dip across the country as they believe that it would get them spiritual benefits.

This was the first partial solar eclipse during Diwali after 1995.

"For tradition-bound Indians, the significance is it is the first Diwali season partial solar eclipse after a gap of 27 years and it will be a rare partially covered sun that will set this evening," well-known astronomer Prof. Bharat Adur, Director of Akash Ganga Centre for Astronomy, told IANS.

For India, another solar eclipse will happen only after another 10 years, in 2032, so, people must make it a point to watch this celestial spectacle indirectly and safely, cautioned the AGCA head.

The longest duration of Tuesday's spectacle was in Jammu and Kashmir, two hours and six minutes, with 55.75 per cent sun covered, followed by Ladakh at around 55 per cent coverage, plus in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The eclipse duration will be shortest in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and barely a few minutes in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as the sun sets.

With IANS Inputs

#Solar eclipse #surya grahan