Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Chandigarh, August 26

An old video of Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi has surfaced online.

The three are seen dancing in a nightclub. In the video, the man with the shaved head is Sudhir Sangwan and the person dancing with with Sonali is Sukhwinder.

Sonali Phogat died at a resort in Goa. She had gone to Goa with her staff members on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

The police on Thursday arrested Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wasi for her murder.

This video is being told a month ago of a farm house in Gurugram, #SonaliPhogat dancing with Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Sangwan. pic.twitter.com/8fTtfzw88y — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 24, 2022

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that an FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Anjuna Police Station based on the complaint filed by the brother of Phogat.

"The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by Rinku Dhaka -- the brother of Sonali Phogat. He had made allegations against two persons and we have started questioning them," Bishnoi said.

Goa Police on Thursday said Phogat's body had 'multiple blunt force injuries', as per the postmortem report.

According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and later in the morning (on Tuesday), she was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 am, where she was declared brought dead.

A former TikTok star, Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019. She had contested the last Assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, which she lost.

