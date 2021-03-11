'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Humans are born without hate boundaries and indifference. Love and affection breeding inside people see no frontiers. Sometimes, people go beyond religious, caste and national boundaries for a special bond they develop within a very short interval. One such heartwarming video is doing the rounds on internet, where a little Pakistan girl seems to be enamoured of an elderly Sikh.

The video shows an elderly Sikh pilgrim holding a little Pakistani-Muslim girl in his lap while he visits a Gurdwara in Pakistan. The girl can be seen embracing him with unconditional affection as if she knows him. She calls him ‘Abba’ at many instances in the video. The little girl even happily bids adieu to her mother when the latter jokingly waves at her to convey that she is leaving. The mother, meanwhile, makes multiple attempts to persuade the girl to come to her but the child rejects her every time. The girl even screams to stay with elderly man when her mother extends her hands to seize her.

At the climax of the video, a man, probably the child's acquaintance, takes hold of her while the recalcitrant girl cries to go with the elderly Sikh.

The mother and bystanders, however, laugh and enjoy the whole scenario.

The moving video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Ashok Singh Garcha. “So Sweet ! A Pakistani child clings to a Sikh pilgrim, calls him 'Abba' and refuses to go back to her parents. India-Pak brotherhood Zindabad ! For our and our children's sake,” the post reads.

Though the Sikh shrine, portrayed in video, is not comprehensible, the verbal exchange in the video suggests it to be in Pakistan.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 6,200 views. Netizens are referring this as a "soul connection".

