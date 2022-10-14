Spanish newspaper use snake charmer caricature to depict India’s economic growth, sparks outrage as Twitterati calls it racial slur

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardiaseems seems to be in the middle of a row after it displayed a cartoon of snake charmer to depict Indian economy on its front page. The newspaper published this bizarre graphical representation on October 9.

The headline of the newspaper reads, "The hour of the Indian Economy" which portrays below the text a caricature of snake charmer playing his pungi. A rising graph (portrayed as snake) could be seen emerging out of the basket, showing India’s economic growth.

Though the representation acknowledges India’s economic capabilities, it’s facing netizen’s ire and criticism as people are calling it a 'racist stereotype’.

Zerodha Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath was among those called out the Spanish daily.

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily.

Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult.

Author Rajat Sethi has also rebuked the newspaper for its absolute racial slur.

"The hour of the Indian economy," says La Vanguardia, a leading Spanish daily on its cover page.



While the world is taking notice of India’s economic prowess, their racist caricaturing of Indian snake charmer continues unabated.

A Twitter user named Pooja Trehan said the world needed to move beyond stereotypical representations of India.