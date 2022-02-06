Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 6

A Spanish woman, for the first time in her life, got her hands on the popular Indian dish- chicken tikka masala. Her reaction is sure to leave you smiling. Fatima De Tetuan (20) tried the recipe with naan at a restaurant in Madrid. Sharing her experience of trying the creamy curry, Fatima can’t believe ‘she missed out on the amazing food’.

And her wide-eyed look after the first bite is sure to convince you that Fatima surely enjoyed her first Indian meal.

Her video is going viral as she exclaims, “It’s the best thing I’ve eaten in my whole life.”

She captioned the video, “I can’t believe I haven’t tried any (Indian) foods in my 20 years of life?”

Splendid by the taste of this traditional dish, Fatima now wants to try more Indian food as she asks for suggestions on what should be her next choice. She added, “Which one should I try next?”

Watch Fatima enjoying chicken tikka masala:

The Instagram post has received over 95,000 likes and more than 7 lakh views since being shared on January 24.

Talking of the popularity of chicken tikka masala, it is served in restaurants around the world, including Indian restaurants in the United Kingdom and North America. According to a 2012 survey of 2,000 people in Britain, it was the country's second-most popular foreign dish to cook, after Chinese stir fry.

What more, The dish has taken on a large cultural significance inBritain. It is widely considered the country’s national dish, and in 2001 British Foreign SecretaryRobin Cook gave a speech in which he hailed chicken tikka masala as a symbol of modern multicultural Britain. He even offered his own simplified explanation of how the entrée evolved: “Chicken tikka is an Indian dish. The masala sauce was added to satisfy the desire of British people to have their meat served in gravy.”