SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’

Chandigarh, December 18

While in-flight announcements are often monotonous and boring, an airline pilot decided to spice things up by turning to Hindi poetry to greet passengers on board.

A video of a SpiceJet pilot using hilarious poetic expressions for the passengers onboard a Delhi to Srinagar flight has been doing the rounds of the Internet. Not only did he leave the passengers chuckling, he managed to catch the airlines’ attention as well.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Eepsita. In the clip, the pilot can be heard using hilarious phrases and choice of words to deliver instructions to the passengers in the form of a Hindi poem. He drops the information about the flight time, altitude and meals by rhyming the words at the end of each line and giving the announcement a poetic twist of his own.

"Agar oonchayi ki baat karein, to hoga 36,000 feet ka mukaam, kyunki agar aur upar gaye, to dikh sakte hain bhagwan (If we talk about the altitude, we will be flying at 36,000 feet as else, if we go above this, there is a possibility to meet God)," the pilot is heard saying in the clip.

"Zara dein fefdon ko aaram aur na karein dhoomrapaan warna dandneeya ho sakta hai anjaam (Give your lungs some rest, and avoid smoking on the plane otherwise it can lead to penalty)," he is heard saying further.

The passengers can be heard chuckling in the background.

"In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!" read the caption of Eepsita’s post.

The video has amassed over 102k views since being shared online. Netizens were blown away at the pilot’s talent and creativity.

"This is super good! I want this pilot on international flights too please," requested a user while another commented, "Ultimate! It's the captain. I remember an Indigo pilot doing something similar a couple of months back."

"Wow... so creative, so humorous," tweeted a third user.

Even the airlines acknowledged their captain’s wordplay and reacted to the tweet, "Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy."

